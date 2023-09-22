The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Popular Hobart Festival Dark Mofo Cancelled For Next Year Due To Rising Costs

Popular Hobart Festival Dark Mofo Cancelled For Next Year Due To Rising Costs

Popular Hobart winter festival Dark Mofo will be put on hold next year as organisers flag a shift to a more sustainable model amid rising costs.

They say the intention is for the festival to return fully in 2025 and "set the foundation for the next 10 years".

The drawcard winter feast and nude solstice swim events will still go ahead in 2024 under an agreement with the Tasmanian government.

The festival says despite record attendance and box office sales this year, it is essential to take stock of changing conditions and rising costs and to reset for the future.

"These two key events will also coincide with the opening of a new major exhibition at the Museum of Old and New Art," organisers said in a statement on Friday.

Dark Mofo artistic director Chris Twite said the state government had been proactive in offering solutions to proceed with the festival in 2024.

But organisers opted for a reduced scope that would honour Dark Mofo's strong commitment to local community and small businesses, he said.

"We are thankful for the support and assistance that the state government has shown in response to our need to reshape for the future," Twite said.

"Dark Mofo has always been dedicated to enriching and transforming lives through ambitious art and ideas.

"We want to make sure that we have a festival that continues to deliver incredible art and artists, that continues to expand its artistic boundaries and remains a beacon of creativity, innovation, and cultural significance.

"While this was a tough decision, it ensures we move forward in a viable manner."

Twite was announced as artistic director in April, replacing Leigh Carmichael who had been in the role since the inaugural festival in 2013.

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the government would work closely with the festival about plans for a full return in 2025.

Dark Mofo has often courted controversy, including in 2018 when inverted Christian crosses were installed along Hobart's waterfront.

In 2021, it was forced to pull the pin on work that called for the blood of Indigenous people after backlash which labelled the piece insensitive and disrespectful.

Sophie Turner Sues Joe Jonas For The Return Of Her Children
NEXT STORY

Sophie Turner Sues Joe Jonas For The Return Of Her Children

Advertisement

Related Articles

Sophie Turner Sues Joe Jonas For The Return Of Her Children

Sophie Turner Sues Joe Jonas For The Return Of Her Children

Actress Sophie Turner is suing her soon-to-be Ex-husband, Joe Jonas, requesting he return their two children to their “habitual residence” in England.
Delta Goodrem Reveals Engagement To Fellow Musician Matthew Copley

Delta Goodrem Reveals Engagement To Fellow Musician Matthew Copley

Delta Goodrem has gotten engaged to her boyfriend Matthew Copley.
Rupert Murdoch Steps Down From Fox & News Corp, Son Lachlan To Take Over

Rupert Murdoch Steps Down From Fox & News Corp, Son Lachlan To Take Over

Rupert Murdoch has announced he will step down as chairman of his companies, Fox Corporation and News Corp.
AFL Strikes New Pay Deal For AFLW Players With Average Wage To Rise To $82,000

AFL Strikes New Pay Deal For AFLW Players With Average Wage To Rise To $82,000

The AFL has struck a $2.2 billion pay deal with players which includes plans for a mid-season trade period, longer contracts for first-round draftees and massive wage rises for women footballers.
French Tourist Becomes Talk Of Byron Bay After Asking For A Place To Stay

French Tourist Becomes Talk Of Byron Bay After Asking For A Place To Stay

A French tourist looking for a place to stay has become the talk of Byron Bay.