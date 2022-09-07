Popular Children’s TV Show ‘Peppa Pig’ Introduces Same-Sex Parents For The First Time

The landmark episode aired on UK television yesterday, where the character Penny Polar Bear tells Peppa that she has two mummies.
While sketching out her parents, Penny says: “I’m Penny Polar Bear.
“I live with my mummy and my other mummy.
“One mummy is a doctor, and one mummy cooks spaghetti. I love spaghetti.”
The episode has garnered praise from many and Robbie de Santos, from LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall, told the Sun how fantastic it was to see.
“It's fantastic that same-sex families are making an appearance in Peppatown,” he said.
“Many of those who watch the show will have two mums or two dads themselves and it will mean a lot that their experiences are being represented on such an iconic children's programme.”
Some on Twitter, however, disagree with the show’s new characters.
“This is pointless virtue-signalling,” said one user.
“Little children should not be exposed to this kind of political correctness in a cartoon.”
The episode was called for via petition from over 23,000 fans who claimed that excluding same-sex families could alienate some children.