The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Popular Children’s TV Show ‘Peppa Pig’ Introduces Same-Sex Parents For The First Time

Popular Children’s TV Show ‘Peppa Pig’ Introduces Same-Sex Parents For The First Time

Peppa Pig has introduced a lesbian couple to the show for the first time after a petition from fans called for a same-sex couple to be featured.

The landmark episode aired on UK television yesterday, where the character Penny Polar Bear tells Peppa that she has two mummies. 

 

While sketching out her parents, Penny says: “I’m Penny Polar Bear. 

 

“I live with my mummy and my other mummy. 

 

“One mummy is a doctor, and one mummy cooks spaghetti. I love spaghetti.” 

 

The episode has garnered praise from many and Robbie de Santos, from LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall, told the Sun how fantastic it was to see. 

 

“It's fantastic that same-sex families are making an appearance in Peppatown,” he said.  

 

“Many of those who watch the show will have two mums or two dads themselves and it will mean a lot that their experiences are being represented on such an iconic children's programme.” 

 

Some on Twitter, however, disagree with the show’s new characters. 

 

“This is pointless virtue-signalling,” said one user. 

 

“Little children should not be exposed to this kind of political correctness in a cartoon.” 

 

The episode was called for via petition from over 23,000 fans who claimed that excluding same-sex families could alienate some children.  

Man Slammed For Taking A Baseball Thrown Towards A Kid During Big Game
NEXT STORY

Man Slammed For Taking A Baseball Thrown Towards A Kid During Big Game

Advertisement

Related Articles

Man Slammed For Taking A Baseball Thrown Towards A Kid During Big Game

Man Slammed For Taking A Baseball Thrown Towards A Kid During Big Game

You thought soccer hooligans were bad? They’ve been one-upped in their rotten behaviour at live sports by a middle-aged baseball fan in the US.
Japanese Man Lands Dream Job Where He Gets Paid To Do Nothing

Japanese Man Lands Dream Job Where He Gets Paid To Do Nothing

Shoji Morimoto essentially rents himself out to accompany people and is paid 10,000 yen (AU$103) per person to do so.
Escaped Chimpanzee Returns To Zoo On A Bike

Escaped Chimpanzee Returns To Zoo On A Bike

Chichi the chimpanzee took a stroll around the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv before a zoo keeper convinced her to jump on a bike and return to her enclosure.
Australian Brewery Changes Name After Pressure From Anti-Racism Activists

Australian Brewery Changes Name After Pressure From Anti-Racism Activists

Colonial Brewing Company has rebranded following years of pressure from anti-racism activists.
Budget Airfares Spike 56 Per Cent But On-Time Performance Worst On Record

Budget Airfares Spike 56 Per Cent But On-Time Performance Worst On Record

Budget airfares have spiked 56 per cent in the last quarter, despite on-time performance being the worst on record between April and August.