Popular Aussie Dessert Company Sara Lee Goes Into Administration After 52 Years

Popular Aussie dessert company Sara Lee has gone into administration after 52 years.

Its management appointed FTI Consulting to manage the administration on Wednesday.

Sara Lee Holdings is an Australian-based manufacturing business that trades under license from the global trademark.

Administrator Vaughan Strawbridge said, "Sara Lee is an iconic brand which produces quality Australian-made products from its manufacturing facility in Lisarow, NSW, where it employs some 200 staff.”

"We are working with Sara Lee's management team and staff to continue operations while we secure the future of the business.

"We are immediately commencing a process to sell or restructure the business and continue its long history of manufacturing in Australia.

"We expect a lot of interest in the business and will work with those parties and stakeholders to achieve an outcome as soon as possible to secure the ongoing business and provide clarity to its loyal and committed staff and customers."

Forget Shrek Crocs or rootin' tootin' cowboy Crocs; the shoe brand's latest collaboration will have Pixar fans racing to get their hands on a pair of the brand-new Mater clogs.
