Pope Warns Of 'Devil' In Pornography, Stating Evens Nuns Succumb To Watching

Pope Francis warns of the dangers of watching pornography, admitting even nuns and priests' fall victim to the vice.'

Pope Francis, 86, responded to questions regarding the use of digital and social media usage, and how it can best be used.

He referred to pornography as "a vice that so many people have, even priests and nuns." 

Stating that "the devil enters from there,"

"The pure heart, the one that Jesus receives every day, cannot receive this pornographic information," he said. 

Pope Francis clarified that he was not "talking about criminal pornography such as child abuse: that is already degeneracy. But of somewhat 'normal' pornography. Dear brothers, beware of this." he said. 

He advised group members of the seminar held at The Vatican to "delete this from your phone, so you will not have the temptation to hand." 

The Church's teachings claim pornography is an offence against chastity.

