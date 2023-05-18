Pope Takes Phone Call While Hosting A General Audience

Pope Francis had his usual general audience get-together on Wednesday.

It’s a great way for regular people from all walks of life to get access to the Pope himself.

This week included a group of LGBTQ+ Catholics, and some clergy abuse survivors from Germany. So, you’d hope the pontiff would have been all ears.

Unfortunately, Pope Francis took a quick phone call during the general audience, which wasn’t great.

It would only be acceptable if he ordered some delicious hot pizzas for everyone, but there were no pizza pies, just an inattentive Pope.

There is no word on whether the audience was upset with the Pope’s mid-call moment.

Tiziano Fani Braga, the group coordinator for the LGBTQ+ Catholic group Mosaiko, told the Associated Press that they were looking for inclusion within the church.

“The appeal we want to send to Pope Francis is for the church to finally, let’s say, to welcome us… We try to be an integral part of the church, as all believers are, without discrimination and to fight all discrimination,” they said.

While the 15 survivors of clergy abuse from Germany delivered a letter to His Holiness asking him to: “do everything in your power to ensure that in all corners of the universal Church, the issue of sexual and spiritual abuse is seen, addressed and prevented through appropriate preventive measures.”

Hopefully, Pope Francis takes a moment to listen, or at the very least, has a chat with God on the phone and asks for a bit of help.