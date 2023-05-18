The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Pope Takes Phone Call While Hosting A General Audience

Pope Takes Phone Call While Hosting A General Audience

Our assumption is that it was the big guy upstairs.

Pope Francis had his usual general audience get-together on Wednesday.

It’s a great way for regular people from all walks of life to get access to the Pope himself.

This week included a group of LGBTQ+ Catholics, and some clergy abuse survivors from Germany. So, you’d hope the pontiff would have been all ears.

Unfortunately, Pope Francis took a quick phone call during the general audience, which wasn’t great.

It would only be acceptable if he ordered some delicious hot pizzas for everyone, but there were no pizza pies, just an inattentive Pope.

There is no word on whether the audience was upset with the Pope’s mid-call moment.

Tiziano Fani Braga, the group coordinator for the LGBTQ+ Catholic group Mosaiko, told the Associated Press that they were looking for inclusion within the church.

“The appeal we want to send to Pope Francis is for the church to finally, let’s say, to welcome us… We try to be an integral part of the church, as all believers are, without discrimination and to fight all discrimination,” they said.

While the 15 survivors of clergy abuse from Germany delivered a letter to His Holiness asking him to: “do everything in your power to ensure that in all corners of the universal Church, the issue of sexual and spiritual abuse is seen, addressed and prevented through appropriate preventive measures.”

Hopefully, Pope Francis takes a moment to listen, or at the very least, has a chat with God on the phone and asks for a bit of help.

North Melbourne Coach Alastair Clarkson Takes Indefinite Leave
NEXT STORY

North Melbourne Coach Alastair Clarkson Takes Indefinite Leave

Advertisement

Related Articles

North Melbourne Coach Alastair Clarkson Takes Indefinite Leave

North Melbourne Coach Alastair Clarkson Takes Indefinite Leave

North Melbourne head coach Alastair Clarkson announced today he is stepping away from the game for an indefinite period "to focus on his physical and emotional well-being".
Popular Smith's Chips Recalled Due To Possible Plastic Contamination

Popular Smith's Chips Recalled Due To Possible Plastic Contamination

Smiths Chips have issued an urgent recall of some of its chips.
New Study Finds Men One In Four Australian Men ‘Always’ Sit Down To Wee

New Study Finds Men One In Four Australian Men ‘Always’ Sit Down To Wee

A new YouGov survey has given us some unusual data on male bathroom habits.
Mother Reveals She Uses Apple AirTags To Track Her Children And It Has Divided Opinion

Mother Reveals She Uses Apple AirTags To Track Her Children And It Has Divided Opinion

If you're a parent of a small child who likes to wander off, this sounds like a fantastic idea.
77-Year-Old Dorothy Fideli Marries Herself In Emotional Ceremony

77-Year-Old Dorothy Fideli Marries Herself In Emotional Ceremony

In what was described as an emotional and symbolic ceremony, 77-year-old Dottie Fideli celebrated self-love in the only way she knew how.