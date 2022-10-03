The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Pope Francis Pleas With Vladimir Putin To End 'Spiral Of Death'

Pope Francis Pleas With Vladimir Putin To End 'Spiral Of Death'

In an address dedicated to Ukraine in front of thousands in St Peter's Square, Pope Francis appealed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to remain open to any "serious peace proposal".

Speaking two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the annexation of nearly a fifth of Ukraine and placed the regions under Russia's nuclear umbrella, Francis defended all countries' right to "sovereign and territorial integrity".

The Pope also made an impassioned plea to Putin to stop "this spiral of violence and death", saying the crisis risks a nuclear escalation with uncontrollable global consequences.

"My appeal goes above all to the president of the Russian Federation, begging him to stop this spiral of violence and death, even out of love for his own people," Francis said.

"On the other side, pained by the enormous suffering of the Ukrainian population following the aggression it suffered, I address an equally hopeful appeal to the president of Ukraine to be open to a serious peace proposal."

The Pope said he was making the plea "in the name of God" for an end to the conflict, saying it was "absurd" the world was risking nuclear conflict.

AAP with The Project.

Statement From Football Australia
NEXT STORY

Statement From Football Australia

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Statement From Football Australia

    Statement From Football Australia

    Statement from Football Australia
    Aussies Debate Who Should Replace The Queen On Our $5 Notes, With Steve Irwin The Most Popular Option

    Aussies Debate Who Should Replace The Queen On Our $5 Notes, With Steve Irwin The Most Popular Option

    A petition to get Steve Irwin on the new $5 needs a few more signatures.
    Mum-Of-Eight Goes Viral After Sharing She's Stopped Buying Christmas Presents

    Mum-Of-Eight Goes Viral After Sharing She's Stopped Buying Christmas Presents

    A mum has revealed why she no longer buys her eight kids Christmas presents but claims they still get excited for the holiday every year. 
    Study Shows Heaps Of Young Aussies Are Itching To Move Overseas Soon

    Study Shows Heaps Of Young Aussies Are Itching To Move Overseas Soon

    New research has found that one in five Australians are considering leaving the country within the next year.
    Ed Sheeran To Face Trial Over Copyright Infringement On Hit Song 'Thinking Out Loud'

    Ed Sheeran To Face Trial Over Copyright Infringement On Hit Song 'Thinking Out Loud'

    The British popstar will face trial over claims his hit song 'Thinking Out Loud' was copied from Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On'.