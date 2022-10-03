Pope Francis Pleas With Vladimir Putin To End 'Spiral Of Death'

Speaking two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the annexation of nearly a fifth of Ukraine and placed the regions under Russia's nuclear umbrella, Francis defended all countries' right to "sovereign and territorial integrity".

The Pope also made an impassioned plea to Putin to stop "this spiral of violence and death", saying the crisis risks a nuclear escalation with uncontrollable global consequences.

"My appeal goes above all to the president of the Russian Federation, begging him to stop this spiral of violence and death, even out of love for his own people," Francis said.

"On the other side, pained by the enormous suffering of the Ukrainian population following the aggression it suffered, I address an equally hopeful appeal to the president of Ukraine to be open to a serious peace proposal."

The Pope said he was making the plea "in the name of God" for an end to the conflict, saying it was "absurd" the world was risking nuclear conflict.

AAP with The Project.