Pope Francis Defends Homosexuality Stating It Is Not A Crime

Pope Francis has publicly criticised laws that seek to criminalise homosexuality in some countries and states.

He referred to such laws as “unjust”.

“Being homosexual isn’t a crime,” Francis said during an exclusive interview Tuesday with The Associated Press.

Francis states there is and needs to be, a distinction between sin and crime, particularly with homosexuality.

The Catholic Church considers homosexual acts “intrinsically disordered” and a sin.

However, he amplifies the need to treat the LGBTQIA+ community with “respect and sensitivity” reminding people that “it is also a sin to lack charity with one another.”

“We are all children of God, and God loves us as we are and for the strength that each of us fights for our dignity,” Francis said, speaking to the AP in the Vatican hotel where he lives.