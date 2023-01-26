The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Pope Francis Defends Homosexuality Stating It Is Not A Crime

Pope Francis Defends Homosexuality Stating It Is Not A Crime

Pope Francis has criticised laws that seek to criminalise homosexuality, stating it is not a crime. However, the Pope did reaffirm the Catholic Church views homosexual acts as “intrinsically disordered” and a sin.

Pope Francis has publicly criticised laws that seek to criminalise homosexuality in some countries and states. 

He referred to such laws as “unjust”.

“Being homosexual isn’t a crime,” Francis said during an exclusive interview Tuesday with The Associated Press.

Francis states there is and needs to be, a distinction between sin and crime, particularly with homosexuality. 

The Catholic Church considers homosexual acts “intrinsically disordered” and a sin. 

However, he amplifies the need to treat the LGBTQIA+ community with “respect and sensitivity” reminding people that “it is also a sin to lack charity with one another.”

“We are all children of God, and God loves us as we are and for the strength that each of us fights for our dignity,” Francis said, speaking to the AP in the Vatican hotel where he lives.

The Sausage Mystery That Has Taken Over A Small New Zealand Town
NEXT STORY

The Sausage Mystery That Has Taken Over A Small New Zealand Town

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Sausage Mystery That Has Taken Over A Small New Zealand Town

The Sausage Mystery That Has Taken Over A Small New Zealand Town

For the last year, residents of Waiheke Island have been the victims of a series of grisly crimes - someone has been leaving sausage sandwiches in people's letterboxes.
Most Handsome Man In The World Revealed As Bridgerton Star Regé-Jean Page

Most Handsome Man In The World Revealed As Bridgerton Star Regé-Jean Page

According to the ‘Golden Ratio’ equation, Bridgerton's love interest Regé-Jean Page is the most handsome man in the world.
Plane Window Seat Dispute Leads To Debate Across The World Wide Web

Plane Window Seat Dispute Leads To Debate Across The World Wide Web

I prefer a seat without a window for this very reason.
Emergency Services Respond To Possible Explosive Device Threat In Louisiana That Turned Out To Just Be An Egg

Emergency Services Respond To Possible Explosive Device Threat In Louisiana That Turned Out To Just Be An Egg

Authorities responded to a call about a possible explosive device in a Louisiana town, resulting in road closures and a bomb squad. However, it was determined the device was, in fact, an egg.
Justin Roiland, Voice Of Rick And Morty, Dropped From Show After Domestic Violence Charges

Justin Roiland, Voice Of Rick And Morty, Dropped From Show After Domestic Violence Charges

Adult Swim has confirmed it is ending its association with Rick and Morty voice actor Justin Roiland after domestic abuse charges against him were revealed.