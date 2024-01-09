The Project

Pope Francis Calls Surrogacy ‘Deplorable’, Calls For A Global Ban

Pope Francis has called for a global ban on surrogacy, calling it “deplorable".

In a meeting with ambassadors at the Vatican, the Pope likened surrogacy to child trafficking.

“I deem deplorable the practice of so-called surrogate motherhood, which represents a grave violation of the dignity of the woman and the child, based on the exploitation of situations of the mother’s material needs,” he said.

“A child is always a gift and never the basis of a commercial contract. Consequently, I express my hope for an effort by the international community to prohibit this practice universally.”

Pope Francis’ comments come as Italy looks to pass the Western world’s strictest laws on surrogacy.

In 2022, the Pope said surrogacy, or “womb renting” was a threat “to human dignity” and likened it to pornography.

He blasted the practice as exploitation of women in poverty, saying poorer women were victims of an overly-commercialised Western culture.

