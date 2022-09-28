The Project

Pop Star Shakira To Stand Trial In Spain Over Alleged Tax Evasion

Colombian musician Shakira will stand trial in court for allegations of tax fraud amounting to €14.5m ($21.5m AUD)

Pop singer Shakira made headlines over reports of tax evasion earlier this year.

The 45-year-old has maintained her innocence, continuing to deny any wrongdoing stating; "I am confident that I have enough proof to support my case and that justice will prevail in my favour", she said recently in an interview with the Spanish edition of Elle magazine.

Shakira's legal team said in a statement that they would do their job "by presenting [the] arguments at the appropriate time".

However, a Barcelona court has ordered the singer to stand trial for six alleged tax crimes, although a date has not yet been set.

Spanish prosecutors want to jail the superstar for eight years and fine her €23.8m ($34.9m AUD) if she is found guilty.

Shakira opted to take the case to trial, as opposed to accepting a deal offered by prosecutors.

The crux of the dispute is Shakira's residency status between 2012 and 2014, when prosecutors alleged that she was living in Spain but listing her official residence elsewhere, resulting in paying lower taxes to Spain.

Under Spanish law, people who spend more than six months in the country are considered residents for tax purposes.

However, Shakira says Spain was not where she was mainly living at the time.

Shakira declared Spain to be her place of residence for tax purposes in 2015.

She has stated she paid €17.2m in tax and has no outstanding debts.

