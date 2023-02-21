The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Pop Megastar Harry Styles Does His First-Ever Shoey On Stage In Perth

Pop Megastar Harry Styles Does His First-Ever Shoey On Stage In Perth

Superstar Harry Styles has kicked off his tour down under in style after doing his first shoey.

It’s become an Aussie custom of sorts for crowds to chant “shoey” at artists for them to scull a drink from their shoe.

Some artists like Post Malone will gladly oblige to the crowd's wishes, whereas some will refuse.

Harry Styles, in true Aussie tradition, decided Perth was the perfect place to do his first ever shoey.

Speaking to the crowd between song breaks, Styles asked audience members to hold up their signs for him to read.

Styles then singled out a man named Scott who had been “dragged” by his wife to see Harry, asking the man if he had ever done a shoey.

When Scott replied that he had, Styles promised that he would later get a drink for the man to perform the act later.

“It’s been a dream of mine,” the singer said, making good on his promise, handing Scott a drink.

“Pour it in there, there it goes.”

Feeling a little left out, Styles decided he wanted to join Scott and partake in the Aussie ritual, drinking what is believed to be his first ever shoey.

“This is one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever heard of,” he said, then put the shoe to his mouth and drank.

“I feel like a different person, I feel ashamed of myself.

“It feels so personal, such an intimate moment to be shared with so many people.

“I’ll be discussing this with my therapist at length.”

Continuing with Aussie traditions, Styles then played a rendition of Ricky Lee Jones’ ‘The Horses’, which is famously covered by Daryl Braithwaite.

Alligator Found In A New York City Park Has Been Taken To The Bronx Zoo
NEXT STORY

Alligator Found In A New York City Park Has Been Taken To The Bronx Zoo

Advertisement

Related Articles

Alligator Found In A New York City Park Has Been Taken To The Bronx Zoo

Alligator Found In A New York City Park Has Been Taken To The Bronx Zoo

My guy, are you lost? Florida is that way.
Doctors Say To Stop Looking Down At Your Phone To Avoid ‘Tech Neck’

Doctors Say To Stop Looking Down At Your Phone To Avoid ‘Tech Neck’

We’re living in a digital world, where we rely on various devices for almost every aspect of life.
Venice Canals Run Dry As Italy Faces Drought Alert

Venice Canals Run Dry As Italy Faces Drought Alert

Weeks of dry winter weather have raised concerns that Italy could face another drought after last summer's emergency.
U.S. State Considers Banning Dogs From Sticking Their Head Out Of Car Windows

U.S. State Considers Banning Dogs From Sticking Their Head Out Of Car Windows

Florida is considering banning dogs from sticking their head out of the car window.
Australian Professor And Colleagues Taken Hostage In Papua New Guinea, With Police Operation Underway

Australian Professor And Colleagues Taken Hostage In Papua New Guinea, With Police Operation Underway

Researchers and an Australian professor have been taken hostage at gunpoint in Papua New Guinea during a study trip in the remote highlands.