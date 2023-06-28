Pompeii Archaeologists Discover Evidence Of Ancient Pizza

Everybody loves pizza, whether it's a trendy restaurant's gourmet pie out of a wood-fired pizza oven, a greasy slice from an inner-city joint at 2AM, or even a 3-day-old pizza delivery eaten cold to help cure your hangover.

Everyone enjoys Italy's number one food. Well, now, archaeologists might have discovered pizza's earliest ancestor.

A painting on the wall within the ancient city of Pompeii depicts what some people think is an early type of pizza. A flatbread with some sort of ingredients on top can be seen next to other foods sitting on a round dish next to a silver chalice.

Now it's definitely not pizza as we know it today; the painting is believed to be from the first century AD, and at that point, tomatoes had not arrived in Europe yet, let alone mozzarella.

But this slice could be focaccia with other delicious toppings; we could be witnessing pizza's homo erectus.

As director of the Pompeii archaeological site, Gabriel Zuchtriegel told ABC, "Obviously, it is not a pizza, but perhaps it could have been a distant ancestor of this food."

"How can we fail to think, in this regard, of pizza, also born as a 'poor' dish in southern Italy, which has now conquered the world and is also served in starred restaurants."

I know if I was one of the unfortunate to be covered in ash as Mount Vesuvius erupted, I would have definitely had a cheeky slice in my final moments.

Image: Pompeii Archaeological Park