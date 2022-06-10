Polystyrene Eating Worms Could Be The Solutions To Plastic Recycling

Researchers have found polystyrene-munching beetle larvae called a "superworm", can gain weight on an exclusive diet of polystyrene.

In the research, there were three teams of 'superworms. Those who were fed solely polystyrene (aka styrofoam), another group who were fed bran, and the last, who got nothing at all for the three week period.

https://giant.gfycat.com/RapidIdenticalAfricanelephant.mp4

Team 1, who got the polystyrene, were able to gain a small amount of weights on their exclusive diet, able to turn the plastic into energy according to study co-author Christian Rinke from the University of Queensland's School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences.

Team 2, the bran team, managed to double their weight over the three week period.

While the hungry ones in team 3 roughly maintained their starting weights.

"In terms of activity, the worms that had the bran were super active, the polystyrene ones were a bit slower, and the ones that were starving were basically still all the time." according to Dr Rinke.

The worm to bettle development was also monitored. With team 2, as expected, having the highest pupation rate at 90%.

Team 1 did rate slightly higher than team 3 diet for pupation, showing that the polystyrene diet was at least superior to the starvation diet.