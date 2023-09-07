The Project

Politicians Pressed As To Why Qatar Airways Flights Were Blocked

Pressure is mounting on the government to reveal why they blocked Qatar Airways’ request to double its flights into Australia.

In 2020, 13 Australian women were hauled off a Qatar Airways plane in Doha and were strip-searched.

Authorities were hunting for the mother of a newborn found abandoned in a bathroom. 

There have been questions asked over whether that was the real reason for the denial of Qatar Airways’ request for more flights in Australia. 

On June 5, the women wrote to the federal Transport Minister, Catherine King, stating, “we beg you to consider its insensitive and irresponsible treatment of us”.

Six weeks ago, King had denied that affected her decision. 

On Thursday, she confirmed she rejected Qatar’s request on July 10, the same day she signed a letter back to the five women informing them of her decision. 

The opposition is now accusing the government of running a protection racket for Qantas.

The government has responded, explaining it was where Qatar wanted to fly into that was also a factor.

The Guardian’s political reporter, Amy Remeikis, joined The Project to discuss whether the public’s opinion will shift if the government’s reasoning for blocking Qatar flights is deemed legit. 

“Australians just want to have a concrete answer,” Remeikis said.

“People just want to know, why was this decision made and will it be made again if somebody else comes into this country and says hey we want to increase flights, what is happening in our airspace.”

Remeikis went on to explain how the Transport Minister had further confused the public by not explicitly explaining her reasoning for the choice to deny Qatar airlines request;

“Catherine King has been unable to explain adequately why this decision was made,” she said.  

“She made the decision in the national interest but we don't actually have a definition of that, we dont actually know what that means to Catherine King and why that decision was made and is it unilaterally applied to every decision in this space.” 

