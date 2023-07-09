Politicians Enter War Of Words In The Wake Of The Robodebt Report

There are growing calls for people behind the disastrous Robodebt policy to resign, as politicians trade barbs over the illegal debt recovery scheme, which cost lives and left a trail of human misery.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton has accused the Labor government of politicising the issue, cautioning NDIS Minister Bill Shorten and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese against taking “glee” in the report findings.

Dutton apologised to anyone adversely affected by the policy, but resisted calls to ask for the resignation of former Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Scott Morrison, who first oversaw the rollout of the scheme as Social Services Minister then as Treasurer and Prime Minister, rejected the findings of wrongdoing, calling them wrong and unsubstantiated.

Education Minister Jason Clare questioned the role of the former Prime Minister, telling Sky News “Scott Morrison and all of these ministers and bureaucrats are going to have to live with this on their conscience for the rest of their lives.”

Clare also blasted opposition leader Peter Dutton for “going straight to politics” after the report was handed down on Friday, claiming he had “all the empathy of a rock.”

Speaking after the hand-down of the report on Friday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was not up to him to call for Morrison’s resignation.

“I do note Scott Morrison has not shown contrition whatsoever for the impact that his actions as minister have had,” he said.

There are also calls for the former head of the Department of Social Services, Kathryn Campbell, to resign.

It has been revealed she went on leave from her new Defence role the day before the Royal Commission made scathing findings against her.