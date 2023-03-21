Politicians Deleting TikTok From Their Phones As Government Considers Banning The App

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil is considering advice on a government-wide ban on the use of the social media platform and is expected to announce a decision soon.

Sixty-eight federal agencies have already banned TikTok, including the Department of Defence, ASIO and the Attorney-General's Office.

The ban would standardise the blocking of downloading TikTok across all government agencies and departments.

Independent senator Jacqui Lambie told reporters on Tuesday her office had disabled TikTok a week ago, as a number of foreign governments, including the U.S., the U.K. and New Zealand, announced bans based on security advice.

Government Services Minister Bill Shorten said he had taken the app off his government-issued phone.

"The government's reviewing all the social media platforms," he told Nine's Today show.

"The Chinese government does run TikTok, and I think that's an issue."

TikTok's Beijing-based owner ByteDance has rejected concerns over the handling of user data and privacy and says the company works within the law.

With AAP.