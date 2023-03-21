The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Politicians Deleting TikTok From Their Phones As Government Considers Banning The App

Politicians Deleting TikTok From Their Phones As Government Considers Banning The App

Australian politicians are deleting TikTok from their phones voluntarily while the government considers advice on banning the social media platform.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil is considering advice on a government-wide ban on the use of the social media platform and is expected to announce a decision soon.

Sixty-eight federal agencies have already banned TikTok, including the Department of Defence, ASIO and the Attorney-General's Office.

The ban would standardise the blocking of downloading TikTok across all government agencies and departments.

Independent senator Jacqui Lambie told reporters on Tuesday her office had disabled TikTok a week ago, as a number of foreign governments, including the U.S., the U.K. and New Zealand, announced bans based on security advice.

Government Services Minister Bill Shorten said he had taken the app off his government-issued phone.

"The government's reviewing all the social media platforms," he told Nine's Today show.

"The Chinese government does run TikTok, and I think that's an issue."

TikTok's Beijing-based owner ByteDance has rejected concerns over the handling of user data and privacy and says the company works within the law.

With AAP.

Corgis Bubble Butts Let Them Float On Water, Just Thought You'd Like To Know
NEXT STORY

Corgis Bubble Butts Let Them Float On Water, Just Thought You'd Like To Know

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Corgis Bubble Butts Let Them Float On Water, Just Thought You'd Like To Know

    Corgis Bubble Butts Let Them Float On Water, Just Thought You'd Like To Know

    What a good buoy!
    Man Accidentally Eats Chocolate Egg That Could Have Been Worth $18,000 Because He Didn't Realise It Was Rare

    Man Accidentally Eats Chocolate Egg That Could Have Been Worth $18,000 Because He Didn't Realise It Was Rare

    A British radio DJ has accidentally eaten a chocolate egg that could have been worth £10,000.
    Angry Office Worker Leaves Heated Note To Mystery Colleague That Keeps Stealing His Coffee

    Angry Office Worker Leaves Heated Note To Mystery Colleague That Keeps Stealing His Coffee

    And in this economy? How dare they steal the precious bean juice.
    Australian Red Cross Lifeblood Issues Urgent Plea For Blood And Plasma Donations

    Australian Red Cross Lifeblood Issues Urgent Plea For Blood And Plasma Donations

    An urgent plea has been issued for blood and plasma donations in an effort to boost critical supplies ahead of the upcoming Easter period.
    Finland Is The World’s Happiest Country For The Sixth Year In A Row

    Finland Is The World’s Happiest Country For The Sixth Year In A Row

    According to the World Happiness Report, Finland has ranked number one, while Australia remains in 12th place.