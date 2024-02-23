Police “Very Doubtful” Samantha Murphy Will Be Found Alive

The police said it is possible “one or more parties” were involved in the disappearance, and confirmed they will be focusing on the area of Mount Clear, due to phone data intelligence.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Detective Acting Superintendent Mark Hatt said “The intelligence received from the phone data would indicate that she was on foot at that time.”

Hatt said the police were now focused on the possibility that Ms Murphy had been removed from the area almost three weeks ago, saying there is no evidence she left of her own volition.

"Unfortunately given the time and the fact we have found no trace of her, we do have severe concerns," he said.

Hatt said police had ruled out the possibility that Ms Murphy may have suffered a medical episode. Amd said no family members were suspects at this point in time.

Hatt said about 20-40 police officers would be involved in the ground search, but no officers would take part in the community-led search on Saturday, urging anyone participating to contact authorities should they find anything.