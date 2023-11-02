Police Truck To Seize Mountains of Lego From Melbourne Property After Drug Raid

The 1130 boxes worth more than $200,000 were discovered on Tuesday alongside a meth lab and boxes of gemstones at a Botanic Ridge house.

Police say there are so many of the plastic building blocks that a truck will be needed to transport it.

A 36-year old man was arrested and charged with trafficking, proceeds of a crime and firearm offences and was remanded after appearing at Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested and later released without charge.

"It's not unusual for police to seize a range of different items from a property as part of an investigation like this, however this is more often drugs or cash," Detective Inspector Anthony Vella said.

"This is the first time our detectives have seized a Lego collection - let alone one so large that it requires specific transportation to remove it."

Police will allege the Lego and gemstones are proceeds of crime.

With AAP.