Police Still Searching For Suspect Of Maine Mass Shooting That Killed 18 People

A manhunt is still underway as US police search for the man suspected of shooting dead at least 18 people and injuring 13.

Police are still searching for Robert Card, who is a 40-year-old firearms instructor and Army Reserve member.

Card is the main suspect of a shooting rampage that took place at a bowling alley and a restaurant in the U.S. state of Maine.

Although police do not believe Card would be at his last known address, they searched his house. Maine Department of Public Safety Shannon Moss told CNN that officials are “simply doing our due diligence.”

Schools in the area have also been shut down while the gunman is at large.

Police have advised Lewiston and Lisbon locals to remain indoors until the suspect has been detained.

According to NBC, his family had grown “increasingly concerned” and even reached out to police. Card’s sister-in-law told NBC News that he started hearing voices that made “horrible” comments.

A Defense Department official confirmed to NBC that service members who had been training alongside Card also reported his behaviour.

The shooting is the deadliest US mass shooting since the Uvalde school massacre. This adds to the 565 incidents where four or more people have been shot, excluding the shooter, this year alone, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The state of Maine does not require people to have a permit to buy or carry a gun, nor does it have “red flag” laws which allows law enforcement to temporarily disarm people deemed to be dangerous.

