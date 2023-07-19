Police Search House In Nevada Over The 1996 Killing Of Rapper Tupac Shakur

There's been a development in the unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur, with police in Nevada confirming they've issued a search warrant in connection with the murder.

It's been 27 years since the late hip-hop star was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

No arrests have ever been made in relation to the 25-year-old's death.

No additional information regarding who owned the house or what led police to conduct the search was given.

In a press release on Tuesday, the department said it "can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation."