Police Search House In Nevada Over The 1996 Killing Of Rapper Tupac Shakur

Police officers are conducting a search on a Las Vegas property in connection with the unsolved killing of Tupac Shakur, almost 30 years after the crime was committed.

There's been a development in the unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur, with police in Nevada confirming they've issued a search warrant in connection with the murder.

It's been 27 years since the late hip-hop star was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

No arrests have ever been made in relation to the 25-year-old's death.

No additional information regarding who owned the house or what led police to conduct the search was given.

In a press release on Tuesday, the department said it "can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation."

Future Of The Commonwealth Games In Question After Victoria Pulls Out Of Hosting 2026

