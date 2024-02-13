Police Rush 'Large Knife' Call Only To Find It Was A Fan With A Harry Potter Wand

Leicestershire Police had raided the hotel in Enderby after the report was made on Sunday morning.

A local police constable posted a recount of the incident to the local police's Facebook page.

"I attended a large hotel in Enderby this morning with a number of firearms officers, following a report of a male inside near the lifts carrying 'a large knife'," the officer wrote.

"Following enquiries we quickly established that it was a Harry Potter fan with a wand.''

Thankfully, no harm was caused to any resident & there was no sign of 'Voldermort'."

Many Facebook commenters found the funny side to the ordeal. "Are you being Sirius?!" one person commented, while another added, "so many missed opportunities for Harry Potter puns."