The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Police Plea For Missing Mother Who Might Have Given Birth On Sydney Riverbank To Come Forward

Police Plea For Missing Mother Who Might Have Given Birth On Sydney Riverbank To Come Forward

Investigators are pleading with a missing mother who may have given birth on a riverbank in suburban Sydney to come forward, insisting there will be no judgement if she does.

A dog-walker discovered a placenta and umbilical cord near the Cooks River at Earlwood on Monday afternoon.

The material has been sent for forensic testing to determine where and when the birth took place, with detectives unable to rule out the possibility the unidentified mother delivered her baby at the side of the notoriously polluted river.

The placenta and umbilical cord have been identified as being of human origin.

Police divers and a blood-detection dog had been called in on Tuesday morning as part of an ongoing, large-scale search.

Investigators have focused in on a site of interest a few metres from the location of the original find.

One line of inquiry is the possibility the newborn, along with the other evidence of the birth, was dumped at the site, although police are yet to find proof the baby had been harmed.

Superintendent Christine McDonald said the main focus of police was the welfare of the woman and her child.

"Childbirth, for many people, can be a traumatic time, and it can be very distressing … I am deeply concerned for the safety and the mental health of the mother," she told reporters on Tuesday.

The woman might have given birth and disposed of the placenta and umbilical cord in the river because she did not want anyone to know about the baby, Supt McDonald said.

"There is no judgment, they need to know we are concerned for them," she said.

With AAP.

Cat Owners Encouraged To Avoid Using Words With ‘S’ In Them
NEXT STORY

Cat Owners Encouraged To Avoid Using Words With ‘S’ In Them

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Cat Owners Encouraged To Avoid Using Words With ‘S’ In Them

    Cat Owners Encouraged To Avoid Using Words With ‘S’ In Them

    Cat owners are being encouraged to avoid using words and phrases with ‘s’ in them when talking to their beloved feline friends, because it can sound similar to hissing.
    Qatar Airways Named World’s Best Airline

    Qatar Airways Named World’s Best Airline

    Qatar Airways has been named the world’s best airline for 2024.
    Sydney Man Defends Spending $47 On Breakfast

    Sydney Man Defends Spending $47 On Breakfast

    A Sydney man has taken to TikTok to defend spending $47 on a big brekkie at a trendy cafe in Potts Point.
    Rafael Nadal Beaten In Possible Last French Open Clash

    Rafael Nadal Beaten In Possible Last French Open Clash

    Rafael Nadal has bowed out of the French Open in the first round, beaten by Alexander Zverev, and admitted there is a "big percentage" chance it is his last match at the event he won 14 times.
    Marathon Mum Says She Planned To Run Over Line With Kids

    Marathon Mum Says She Planned To Run Over Line With Kids

    The viral marathon runner whose kids nearly stopped her from winning the race has defended her husband’s actions, saying it was what she wanted.