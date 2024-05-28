Police Plea For Missing Mother Who Might Have Given Birth On Sydney Riverbank To Come Forward

A dog-walker discovered a placenta and umbilical cord near the Cooks River at Earlwood on Monday afternoon.

The material has been sent for forensic testing to determine where and when the birth took place, with detectives unable to rule out the possibility the unidentified mother delivered her baby at the side of the notoriously polluted river.

The placenta and umbilical cord have been identified as being of human origin.

Police divers and a blood-detection dog had been called in on Tuesday morning as part of an ongoing, large-scale search.

Investigators have focused in on a site of interest a few metres from the location of the original find.

One line of inquiry is the possibility the newborn, along with the other evidence of the birth, was dumped at the site, although police are yet to find proof the baby had been harmed.

Superintendent Christine McDonald said the main focus of police was the welfare of the woman and her child.

"Childbirth, for many people, can be a traumatic time, and it can be very distressing … I am deeply concerned for the safety and the mental health of the mother," she told reporters on Tuesday.

The woman might have given birth and disposed of the placenta and umbilical cord in the river because she did not want anyone to know about the baby, Supt McDonald said.

"There is no judgment, they need to know we are concerned for them," she said.

With AAP.