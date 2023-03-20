The Project

Police Left Baffled After Woman Caught Driving Half A Car In Melbourne

A woman in Melbourne has left police scratching their head after a woman was spotted driving a car that didn’t have its front end.

Victoria Police posted photos of the car stopped in Sunshine North on Saturday.

The photos show the car without a windscreen, or back window and the entire engine exposed because it didn’t have a bonnet.

This was the second time in a week the woman had been stopped by police while driving the car.

“Officers couldn’t believe their eyes when this vehicle drove past them on McIntyre Road in Sunshine North on Saturday,” Victoria Police said.

“The driver had already been issued with a defect notice by police on Wednesday, warned it was unsafe and not to drive it.”

The woman was issued a second fine of $740 for using a light vehicle in breach of a major defect notice. She also was given three demerit points.

Scientists Have Found That Dogs And Cats Could Be Passing On Drug-Resistant Illnesses To Their Owners
Scientists Have Found That Dogs And Cats Could Be Passing On Drug-Resistant Illnesses To Their Owners

