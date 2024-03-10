The Project

Police Investigate After Woman’s Body Found In A Bin In Victoria’s Southwest

Police are investigating the death of a woman reportedly found in a wheelie bin in Victoria's southwest.

Her body was discovered on Mount Pollock Road in the town of Buckley, near Winchelsea, about 40 km from Geelong, about noon on Saturday.

Footage of the area shows detectives and police near a wheelie bin in bushes on the side of the road, believed to be the crime scene.

"Investigators are treating her death as suspicious and a crime scene has been established," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"A second crime scene has been established at a residential address on Mirka Way, Point Cook and is believed to be connected to the homicide."

Investigators believe those involved are known to one another and the offender may have fled overseas.

No arrests have been made.

With AAP.

