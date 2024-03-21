The Project

Police Department Uses LEGO Heads To Conceal Offender's Identities

Under new California law, The Murrieta Police Department has had to take a creative approach to creating social media content, with LEGO heads replacing real faces in their social media posts.

This move is to comply with the new law that forbids law enforcement agencies from sharing the identities of non-violent offenders, and we can't imagine LEGO are too thrilled by it.

"The Murrieta Police Department prides itself in its transparency with the community, but also honors everyone's rights & protections as afforded by law; even suspects," the department posted on Instagram. 

"In order to share what is happening in Murrieta, we chose to cover the faces of suspects to protect their identity while still aligning with the new law."

Aligning with the new law and, let's be honest, making the suspects look a little silly in the process. Which is awesome. 

Previously, the Murrieta PD used emojis, the Grinch, Barbies, Where's Waldo and even loveable old Shrek, to conceal identities. 

Sadly, there's no need for these measures to extend to mugshots or court appearances but boy wouldn't it be.

