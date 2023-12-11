Police Called On People Celebrating Escalator Opening In Sydney Shopping Centre

Escalators make shopping an absolute joy. You don’t have to struggle to move each foot up and down just to get from floor to floor of the mall. You can glide like an angel to level two and enjoy the wares of Jay Jays.

But if the escalator is broken, you are in a world of pain. Suddenly, you have to walk upstairs again, or even worse… line up for the elevator.

This is the nightmare situation the patrons at the Ashfield Mall Shopping Centre in Sydney had to live with. The escalator had been out of service for a while, to the point that it had become a bit of a running joke.

When news of the opening spread, a Facebook event was set up to celebrate this wonderful moment, dubbed the ‘Grand Opening of the Ashfield Mall Escalator’ and garnering over 2 thousand responses.

According to ABC news, when the day arrived and people gathered to witness the moving stairs, the twenty escalator enthusiasts were enough to make the shopping centre security worried.

Security asked the crowd to disperse before threatening to ban the Ashfield locals and calling the NSW police for assistance.

The police, however, saw that it was all a bit of fun and let the people continue with their little celebration.

Fingers crossed the escalator keeps rolling, and the Ashfield shoppers never have to walk a flight of stairs again.