Police Allege Luke Davies Was Killed For Being In The Wrong Place At The Wrong Time

The bodies of Jesse Baird, 26, and Luke Davies, 29, were found inside surfboard bags at the fence line of a rural property in Bungonia near Goulburn, about 200km southwest of the city, on Tuesday.

NSW Police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon, 28, is in custody after being charged with killing the couple at Mr Baird's home in Paddington in Sydney's east on February 19.

Police will allege Mr Baird's murder was premeditated and that Mr Davies was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"We will be strongly claiming in our case that this murder was premeditated and the second murder occurred because of, unfortunately, Luke's presence at the house," Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald told Nine News on Thursday.

The men were allegedly shot by Lamarre-Condon, a senior constable, with a police-issued firearm before their bodies were transported to the rural property.

Police also allege that two days before, the accused purchased a surfboard cover at a store at Miranda in Sydney's south to carry Mr Baird's body.

"Following the incidents and the murders, he went back and bought a further surfboard cover," Mr Fitzgerald alleged.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb has confirmed the accused was been served a notice for his dismissal from the force.

"I've actually today read a segment of his file and I have signed - and it has been served, he has been served today in custody - a show-cause notice for his dismissal," Ms Webb told ABC 7.30 on Wednesday.