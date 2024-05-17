P&O Cruise Ship Rescues Stranded Aussie Students From Vanuatu

They'd been volunteering on a remote island when Air Vanuatu went into liquidation.

Luckily, Vanuatu's tourism office was able to get them a charter flight back to Port Vila, where the cruise ship is picking them up.

Kellie Kadoui, Hive President, said the group of stranded volunteers were "rapt" to have found a way home.

"Once we learnt that Air Vanuatu wasn't flying, it's almost impossible to get off Tanna unless you charter a very expensive plane," Kadoui said.

"We finally got a charter flight out on Wednesday through Vanuatu Tourism, so they paid for that cost.

"And then P&O reached out to us and said, 'We are actually docking in Port Vila on the 17th. Can we take you home?'"

The group are expected to arrive back in Sydney on May 23.