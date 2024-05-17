The Project

P&O Cruise Ship Rescues Stranded Aussie Students From Vanuatu

A group of Aussie students stranded in Vanuatu will head home on board the Pacific Adventurer.

They'd been volunteering on a remote island when Air Vanuatu went into liquidation.

Luckily, Vanuatu's tourism office was able to get them a charter flight back to Port Vila, where the cruise ship is picking them up.

Kellie Kadoui, Hive President, said the group of stranded volunteers were "rapt" to have found a way home.

"Once we learnt that Air Vanuatu wasn't flying, it's almost impossible to get off Tanna unless you charter a very expensive plane," Kadoui said.

"We finally got a charter flight out on Wednesday through Vanuatu Tourism, so they paid for that cost.

"And then P&O reached out to us and said, 'We are actually docking in Port Vila on the 17th. Can we take you home?'"

The group are expected to arrive back in Sydney on May 23.

John Krasinski's star-studded sentimental family flick 'IF' hits cinemas this weekend, featuring huge Hollywood actors Steve Carrell, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Ryan Reynolds.
Statement From Football Australia On A-League Men Player Arrests
Statement From APL Regarding A-League Corruption Scandal
​​An Indiana judge has declared that tacos and burritos are officially sandwiches. Why is the Indiana county court ruling on such important decisions? Well, it’s all about zoning.
McDonald’s in the UK will be rebranding their Happy Meal to mark Mental Health Awareness Week, removing the smile from the box and “Happy” from the menu item name.