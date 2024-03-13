The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

P!nk Visits Children’s Hospital, Bringing Parents To Tears With Her Kindness

P!nk Visits Children’s Hospital, Bringing Parents To Tears With Her Kindness

Singer P!nk has given sick children and their families a rare moment of happiness with a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne.

P!nk shared her visit on Instagram, saying “it’s been 22 years since I first visited families at the Royal Children’s Hospital, and it was a privilege to return to @rchmelbourne this week”.

“Thank you to everyone who spent time with Willow and me. Thank you for sharing your stories and letting us play you a couple of songs. We won’t forget this day,” she said.

“Please visit @rchmelbourne to learn more about the vital work they’re doing to help create a world where all kids thrive.”

One mum was overcome with tears, telling P!nk “there’s two songs that have helped me get through everything he’s going through”, before the pair embraced in a tearful hug.

P!nk spent time meeting with children and their families, taking the time to pose for photos and sing a few songs with them.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by P!NK (@pink)

Image: Instagram/P!nk

Working Out Once A Week May Be Enough To Keep Fit
NEXT STORY

Working Out Once A Week May Be Enough To Keep Fit

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Working Out Once A Week May Be Enough To Keep Fit

    Working Out Once A Week May Be Enough To Keep Fit

    Forget reps, sets, and gains, because a surprising new study has revealed getting ripped doesn’t need to involve spending hours in the gym.
    Turns Out We Always Watch The Same TV Shows Over And Over Because We Like Life To Be Predictable

    Turns Out We Always Watch The Same TV Shows Over And Over Because We Like Life To Be Predictable

    It doesn't matter how many times a friend recommends you watch a new show, you're always going to go back to ones you've already watched a dozen times.
    Coles Has Changed Its Paper Bags For Delivery, And Shoppers Are Furious

    Coles Has Changed Its Paper Bags For Delivery, And Shoppers Are Furious

    Coles has confirmed a change to its paper bags, angering customers just a year after the supermarket phased out plastic bags.
    Daniel Ricciardo Warned To “Come Up With Something Soon” After Disappointing Run

    Daniel Ricciardo Warned To “Come Up With Something Soon” After Disappointing Run

    Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has urged Daniel Ricciardo to “come up with something soon” after his disappointing run at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
    Inner City Melbourne Council Votes On Higher Parking Fees For Big Cars

    Inner City Melbourne Council Votes On Higher Parking Fees For Big Cars

    Yarra City Council has voted to investigate higher parking fees for larger SUVs and trucks, such as the RAM 1500 and Land Rover Defender.