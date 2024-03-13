P!nk Visits Children’s Hospital, Bringing Parents To Tears With Her Kindness

P!nk shared her visit on Instagram, saying “it’s been 22 years since I first visited families at the Royal Children’s Hospital, and it was a privilege to return to @rchmelbourne this week”.

“Thank you to everyone who spent time with Willow and me. Thank you for sharing your stories and letting us play you a couple of songs. We won’t forget this day,” she said.

“Please visit @rchmelbourne to learn more about the vital work they’re doing to help create a world where all kids thrive.”

One mum was overcome with tears, telling P!nk “there’s two songs that have helped me get through everything he’s going through”, before the pair embraced in a tearful hug.

P!nk spent time meeting with children and their families, taking the time to pose for photos and sing a few songs with them.

Image: Instagram/P!nk