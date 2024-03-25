P!nk Smashes Attendance Record In Townsville

Not only did the show break attendance record at the north Queensland venue, but the tour generated about $50 million for the local economy.

This overtook the 2021 State of Origin game, which had a crowd of about 27,000.

Townsville Enterprise chief executive Claudia Brumme-Smith told the Townsville Bulletin that roughly 20,000 visitors from out of town travelled to Townsville for the shows.

“Major events are the cornerstone to our region’s visitor experience, and as the region continues to grow, this is becoming a point of distinction for our destination,” she told the publication.

“The enormous economic value can be hard to fathom, but to the local business manager, retail operator, barista, tradesperson, truck driver or cleaner – it means jobs, and it means business.”

The Australian and New Zealand leg of the Summer Carnival tour broke multiple records.

P!nk played 20 stadium shows, which is the most ever performed by any artist in Australia and New Zealand on a single tour.

She also broke the record for the most tickets sold for any tour by a female artist in Australia.

She shared her gratitude for her Aussie and Kiwi fans on Instagram.

“We’ve sold over 3.1 million tickets during six tours here; that’s the most career ticket sales ever achieved by an international performer in Australia and New Zealand,” she wrote.

“I’m not often lost for words, but you really did it to me this week. Your support is never lost on me and it’s a privilege to do this with you every day.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Here’s to another 20 years together.”