P!nk Shocked At Fan Throwing Their Mother's Ashes On Stage

Singer P!nk was left speechless at a recent live performance after a fan threw a bag of their mother's ashes on stage.

Yes, cremated remains were thrown on the stage during her performance.

The superstar was only four songs into her set as she headlined the British Summer Time Festival at London's Hyde Park when she noticed someone had thrown a pouch of white powder on the stage.

https://twitter.com/jomas__/status/1673113916833153024 

The singer then asked the lady, "Is this your mum?"

"I don't know how I feel about this."

Visibly stunned, P!nk then laid down the pouch of ashes behind the front stage speakers and continued performing her hit song, 'Just Like A Pill'.

Though P!nk was unsure how to feel and what to do in that situation, many of her fans were not happy about the incident, with them slamming the concertgoer online.

"Someone gave their mother's ashes to Pink. I need yall to have boundaries like girl what?" wrote one fan.

"The mother's ashes at pink last night was a step too far!!!" wrote another.

"She handled it well 'cause I'd definitely be mad that someone handed me their mom's ashes," said another.

"I feel like security at a concert will be like going thru TSA if people don't stop being WEIRD," wrote another.

