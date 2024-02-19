P!nk Shares Special Meeting With Terminally Ill Brisbane Fan

The superstar sat on the floor with Lillian to talk about the upcoming show and even sing her a rendition of Cover Me In Sunshine.

P!nk hugged Lillian and her mum and even took the time to sign a plethora of gifts for them to take home.

The star didn't forget about her young fan during the show, announcing "This one's for you Lillian" before performing her hit song, What About Us.

Lillian suffers from a terminal heart condition, and has nearly 40,000 people following her health journey on her Facebook page, Lillian's Harris Heart Journey.

Lillian's supporters were touched to see her meeting with the popstar, many commending P!nk for making the young girl's experience so special.

One supporter wrote "Love this so much! What an amazing experience for your little warrior!"

"Absolutely awesome pink got such a huge heart. Keep smiling Lillian's Harris Heart Journey," said another.

