P!nk Shares Backstage Footage Of Her Kids' Behaviour On Tour

P!nk has shared hilarious backstage footage of her kids at her Australian Summer Carnival tour.

In a video posted to Instagram, P!nk showed her eldest daughter, Willow, joining her on stage to perform their duet, Cover Me In Sunshine.

The camera then panned to her young son Jameson backstage, entertaining himself by trying to balance a water bottle on his mouth, while wearing noise-cancelling headphones and staring at the ceiling.

The pop superstar captioned the video “First born vs Second born”, a sentiment that resonated with her delighted followers.

One fan wrote “Yep us 2nd borns know how to chill...lol,” while another said, “My second child would also be in the exact same spot”.

“OMFG I’m dead. Erry mom around the world is nodding and laughing right now. #IYKYK,” wrote one mum. 

P!nk and her family have made headlines during her Australian Summer Carnival tour, visiting the Royal Children’s Hospital and meeting with Matildas goalkeeper Lydia Williams

 
Study Finds Feminists Tend To Have Better Sex Lives

