P!nk Reveals Song She Regrets Making The Most

P!nk has revealed that she deeply regrets writing and performing a song about scurvy for the Nickelodeon show 'SpongeBob SquarePants.'

The So What singer told the Los Angeles Times that there were so many songs of hers that she did not like.

“Worst? I mean, there’s been so many.”

“Oh wait, I did put out that ‘SpongeBob’ thing, ‘We’ve Got Scurvy. I wish I never did that. That was a real mistake.”

The song appeared on the 2009 compilation album of SpongeBob’s Greatest Hits.

The lyrics read: “Our gums are black. Our teeth are falling out. We’ve got spots on our back, so give it up and shout. We’ve got scurvy. We need some vitamin C. We’ve got scurvy. We need a lemon tree.”

The singer named “So What” as one of her favourite tunes, because it “was fun from start to finish — writing it, singing it, performing it, the video.”

