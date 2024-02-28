The Project

P!nk Presented With Personalised Matildas Goalkeeper Jersey

Matildas goalkeeper Lydia Williams has presented popstar P!nk and her daughter Willow with their very own personalised goalkeeper jerseys.

P!nk thanked Williams for the iconic purple jersey, saying "I will wear it proudly".

Previously unavailable for purchase, Nike started selling the Matildas goalkeeper jerseys after heavy public pressure following last year's Women's World Cup. 

The superstar and her daughter were the first to get their hands on the newly released jerseys, which were released on Tuesday. 

Williams told The Sydney Morning Herald the star was thrilled with the offering, saying "She grabbed it right away. She was like, 'These are sick'."

"She loves Australia, and she loves Australians," Williams said. 

"She's a huge advocate. When she realised it was about the World Cup and the first release of the jerseys, her excitement and genuine curiosity ... she's smiling big in the photo, so she's definitely pumped about it.

"She's like the Taylor Swift of our generation. If Pink had that level of social media back then she would be the equivalent to that."

The release marks the first time Nike have released a goalkeeper jersey for any Australian team, male or female. 

The highly anticipated launch resulted in fan favourite goalie Mackenzie Arnold's jersey selling out in less than 5 minutes.

Fans looking to get their hands on a jersey will be able to purchase one at Marvel Stadium for Wednesday night's Olympic Games qualifying second leg against Uzbekistan, or in store at Rebel.

There will also be a limited online restock on Friday.

