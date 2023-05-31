P!nk Posts “Embarrassing” Mum Photo Taken By Her Husband Carey Hart

The “Cover Me In Sunshine” singer posted a photo that her husband, Carey Hart, took of her while taking an outdoor shower.

“Lake weekends and a new ridiculous bathing suit. If you haven’t showered outdoors while your husband tries to scare you every five minutes you haven’t lived!!!!!!”

The couple share two children together, Willow, 11, and Jameson, 6.

The singer previously opened up to Variety, sharing that she gained 16 kilograms (36 pounds) during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic because all she did was “make sourdough and then eat the sourdough.”

She explained that although having breaks from touring is good for her voice, it was “not so good for the body.”

She then explained that she had to have invasive surgery on her hips and neck.

“And then I had not just the hip surgery but double disc replacement in my neck. So now I’m the bionic woman. I’ve lost those 36 pounds, and I am stronger than I’ve ever been in my life. And I’m ready to get the hell out of here. I've been home way too long.”

The singer also recently announced her Australian Summer Carnival Tour, which will commence in 2024.