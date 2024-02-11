The Project

P!nk Pauses Sydney Show After Woman Goes Into Labour

At P!nk’s first stadium show at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium, the ‘So What’ singer was forced to stop the show after a woman went into labour.

While P!nk, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, was in the middle of singing ‘Our Song’, she stopped and asked the woman, “Is it Alecia or Alex being born right now?”

"We need a medic! Somebody’s having a baby?" she said. "I feel like we shouldn’t be looking! Everyone give her her privacy! She didn't just have the baby, right? Is the baby here? No, okay, she's going to have it. Congratulations!"

"Wow, 'Our Song', that was the one that did it! Wouldn't have called that one...I thought it would've been 'Get The Party Started' or 'Never Not Gonna Dance Again'. That's exciting, I don't even know what to say, I have to sing now."

Not only did someone go into labour, but it poured down with rain during the show. 

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by P!NK (@pink)

P!nk’s Summer Carnival tour is the first Australian tour in about six years after she visited in 2018 on her Beautiful Trauma tour. 

The ‘Trustfall' singer was spotted in Bondi with her husband, Carey Hart, and her two children, Willow, 12, and Jameson, 6, before she commenced her tour. 

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by P!NK (@pink)

