The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

P!nk Denied Entry Into Sydney Hotspot Because She Did Not Have ID

P!nk Denied Entry Into Sydney Hotspot Because She Did Not Have ID

P!nk was reportedly turned away from Manly Skiff Club on Monday evening because she didn’t have any I.D., not even a fake one.

The singer is in Sydney as part of her Australian tour and she’s brought along her husband and kids who have all been enjoying Sydney’s tourist attractions during their downtime.

But not even this megastar could get past the strict rules at the Manly 16ft Skiff Sailing Club.

She’d made a booking and a deposit, however, according to a witness, Manly Market Manager, Mark Eymes, this wasn’t enough.

He told the Manly Observer that they asked her to provide I.D. but she didn’t have any on her... Surely they could have accepted hearing her belt out a couple of bars of ‘So What’ instead.

Mr Eymes said he tried to help her by informing several Skiff Club directors and the floor manager that the star was about to be turned away. Then he saw the group leave.

I hope they didn’t get this kind of treatment at Luna Park.

According to Mr Eymes, the anti-diva left without a fuss, saying, “Not once did she throw her weight around. She was really pleasant despite being a little upset that she couldn’t come in. It was just such a shame and I felt a little embarrassed that a solution couldn’t be found”.

Matt Hazell, Secretary Manager of Manly Skiff Club, said in a statement that the Club deeply regrets any inconvenience caused and will use the incident to improve its future processes.

Let’s hope Tay Tay doesn’t forget her licence while she’s in town.

Rod Stewart Slams Ed Sheeran, Claims His Songs Won't Stand The Test Of Time
NEXT STORY

Rod Stewart Slams Ed Sheeran, Claims His Songs Won't Stand The Test Of Time

Advertisement

Related Articles

Rod Stewart Slams Ed Sheeran, Claims His Songs Won't Stand The Test Of Time

Rod Stewart Slams Ed Sheeran, Claims His Songs Won't Stand The Test Of Time

Rod Stewart has described Ed Sheeran as "old ginger bollocks" in a new interview, claiming he doesn't know any of the popstars songs.
Kristen Stewart’s Racy Rolling Stone Cover Flips The “Gender Script”

Kristen Stewart’s Racy Rolling Stone Cover Flips The “Gender Script”

Twilight star Kristen Stewart wanted to do “the gayest thing you’ve ever seen in your life” for her Rolling Stone cover shoot.
Employers Won't Be Penalised For Breaching Right To Disconnect

Employers Won't Be Penalised For Breaching Right To Disconnect

Employers won't face criminal penalties if they contact employees outside of work hours under the proposed 'right to disconnect' laws.
Dubliners On The Hunt For A Man Named ‘Paul’ After Mysterious Sign Appears

Dubliners On The Hunt For A Man Named ‘Paul’ After Mysterious Sign Appears

Dublin is searching for a man named ‘Paul’ who may have unsavoury secrets he needs to share with his wife after a mysterious poster appeared on a main street.
25 Homes Destroyed In Victorian Bushfires

25 Homes Destroyed In Victorian Bushfires

Victorian fire authorities have confirmed that 25 homes have been lost in bushfires that swept through the Grampians National Park in the state's west this week.