P!nk Denied Entry Into Sydney Hotspot Because She Did Not Have ID

The singer is in Sydney as part of her Australian tour and she’s brought along her husband and kids who have all been enjoying Sydney’s tourist attractions during their downtime.

But not even this megastar could get past the strict rules at the Manly 16ft Skiff Sailing Club.

She’d made a booking and a deposit, however, according to a witness, Manly Market Manager, Mark Eymes, this wasn’t enough.

He told the Manly Observer that they asked her to provide I.D. but she didn’t have any on her... Surely they could have accepted hearing her belt out a couple of bars of ‘So What’ instead.

Mr Eymes said he tried to help her by informing several Skiff Club directors and the floor manager that the star was about to be turned away. Then he saw the group leave.

I hope they didn’t get this kind of treatment at Luna Park.

According to Mr Eymes, the anti-diva left without a fuss, saying, “Not once did she throw her weight around. She was really pleasant despite being a little upset that she couldn’t come in. It was just such a shame and I felt a little embarrassed that a solution couldn’t be found”.

Matt Hazell, Secretary Manager of Manly Skiff Club, said in a statement that the Club deeply regrets any inconvenience caused and will use the incident to improve its future processes.

Let’s hope Tay Tay doesn’t forget her licence while she’s in town.