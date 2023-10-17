P!nk Cancels Two Concerts After Receiving 'Many Threats' Over Concert Flags

The So What singer released the statement two hours before she cancelled two of her concerts, citing "family medical issues" that required "immediate attention."

P!nk then goes on to explain that she has been receiving threats for using blue and white Māori Poi flags in her shows, with many believing that this was a sign that she supported Israel.

"This post will be controversial for some," she starts her statement released on X, formerly Twitter.

"I am getting many threats because people mistakenly believe I am flying Israeli flags in my show. I am not. I have been using Poi flags since the beginning of this tour.

"These were used many, many years ago by the Māori people in New Zealand, and because they and the Māori people are beautiful to me, we use them. I do not fly flags in my show in support of anything or anyone except the rainbow flag. That will remain my position.

"I am a human. I believe in peace. Equality. Love. I am deeply saddened by the state of the world. I pray for all of us."

Taking to Instagram, she posted a statement to inform fans that her Tacoma shows would be postponed and that organiser Live Nation "will be working on future dates to reschedule."

"I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused.

"I am sending nothing but love and health to all."