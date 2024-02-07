P!nk Arrives In Australia Ahead Of Her Summer Carnival Tour

The So What singer shared happy snaps with her husband, Carey Hart, and two children from her trip to the iconic Aussie beach.

“Bondi Beach, it's been too long!!!!!!! Bills was delicious, too,” she wrote in the caption.

“Soooooooo happy to be back on this side of the world! Thank you beautiful Australia for being our home away from home. Kids are stoked.”

There have been reports that P!nk has been “seriously considering” moving to Australia.

A source told US Weekly that Australia is P!nk’s “favourite place in the world and she has a huge fan base as well.”

“Pink believes she and her family would have an amazing life out there. Pink and Carey would love to live in the countryside away from the city so that their kids can still have plenty of space to ride their dirt bikes and play.”

P!nk will be travelling the East Coast, kicking off the tour at Allianz Stadium on February 9, then going to Newcastle, Brisbane, Gold Coast and Melbourne before heading to Adelaide and Perth.

It has been nearly six years since the Trustfall singer visited Australia on her 2018 Beautiful Trauma tour.