P!nk Announces Her First-Ever Australian Stadium Tour That Will Kick Off In 2024

She will then travel the East Coast, performing in Newcastle, Brisbane, Gold Coast and Melbourne, before heading to Adelaide and Perth in early March.

“I am so excited to finally get a chance to tour Australia and New Zealand in the summer! I can’t wait to bring the Summer Carnival Tour to my home away from home and smile and sing together until our cheeks hurt. Summer 2024 can’t come soon enough!”, Pink exclaimed.

Her ninth studio album, Trustfall, is due to be released next week.

It will almost be six years since Pink last toured the country on her 2018 Beautiful Trauma tour.

Her last tour saw her do a massive 35 arena shows around the country, as opposed to performing in stadiums, as she apparently wanted to keep the shows more intimate.