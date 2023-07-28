The Project

P!nk and Brandi Carlile Pay Tribute To The Late Sinéad O'Connor With An Emotional Cover Of 'Nothing Compares 2 U'

P!nk and Brandi Carlile performed an emotional rendition of 'Nothing Compares 2 U' to honour the late Sinéad O'Connor, who died aged 56.

P!nk was playing one of her Summer Carnival tour concerts at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Before the performance, the Trustfall singer explained the inspiration that O'Connor's music was for her growing up.

"When I was a little girl, my mom grew up in Atlantic City, and I used to go down to the Ocean City Boardwalk with my ten dollars, and I would make a demo tape… I would make a little cassette tape and imagine it was my demo for the record company.

"And it would always be either 'Greatest Love of All' by Whitney Houston or 'Nothing Compares 2 U' by Sinéad O'Connor. So in honour of Sinéad, and in honour of my very, very talented friend Brandi Carlile I asked her if she would come out here and sing this song with me."

"You never know what people are going through, so it's not that hard to give people a smile… we're all learning that lesson together now," P!nk said after the performance.

Brandi Carlile said the moment was "bittersweet" in an Instagram story.

Tributes from all around the world have been flowing in for the late singer, who "cracked stone with force by increment".

English musician Alison Moyet said, "As beautiful as any girl around and never traded on that card. I loved that about her. Iconoclast."

The Smith's singer Morrissey wrote, "She had the courage to speak when everyone else stayed safely silent. She was harassed simply for being herself. Her eyes finally closed in search of a soul she could call her own."

