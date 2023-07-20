The Project

PM Anthony Albanese Hints Again At Public Holiday If Matilda's Win FIFA Women's World Cup

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said again he would expect the country to get an extra public holiday if Australia wins the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which begins today.

The Matilda’s are one of the favourites to win the competition but face a tough to get out of their group, where they will face Olympic champions Canada, as well as Ireland and Nigeria.

The Prime Minister will attend the game tonight and told the ABC he wishes them ‘Good luck.’

“I don't think they need my advice. They’re all over it … I’m really looking forward to tonight. It will be a really exciting event,” he said.

Albanese went on to say that “The states are in charge of public holidays … but I tell you what, it will be a time where we should celebrate as a nation if we win the World Cup,”

