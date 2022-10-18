The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Playing Sounds When You Sleep Can Help You Forget About Your Ex

Playing Sounds When You Sleep Can Help You Forget About Your Ex

Do you have an ex or an embarrassing moment you’d like to forget? Well, researchers have found a way to help you forget those bad memories.

Researchers from the University of York have made an early-stage discovery that could potentially be developed into techniques to help weaken intrusive and traumatic memories.

The study, published in Learning & Memory, was based on previous research where it was found that specific sound cues played during sleep can be used to boost specific memories.

Scientists believed that the same technique could be used to help people forget.

Twenty-nine participants were recruited for the study, where they were to learn two overlapping pairs of words.

For example, they were asked to learn the word pairs ‘hammer - office’ and ‘hammer - Cardi B’.

The participants then spent the night at the university’s sleep centre, where their brainwaves could be analysed.

During the deepest part of their sleep, the participants were quietly played a word denoting the object (i.e. hammer).

When the pairs of words were overlapping, researchers found an increase in memory for one pair, but a decrease in memory for the other pair.

This suggests it is possible to cause selective forgetting by playing associated sounds during sleep.

“Although still highly experimental at this stage, the results of our study raise the possibility that we can both increase and decrease the ability to recall specific memories by playing sound cues when an individual is asleep,” Dr Bardur Joensen, first author of the study, said.

“People who have experienced trauma can suffer a wide range of distressing symptoms due to their memories of those events.

“Though still a long way off, our discovery could potentially pave the way to new techniques for weakening those memories that could be used alongside existing therapies.”

Public Transport Users Debate Whether You Should Be Able To Place Your Bag On A Seat To Stop People Sitting Next To You
NEXT STORY

Public Transport Users Debate Whether You Should Be Able To Place Your Bag On A Seat To Stop People Sitting Next To You

Advertisement

Related Articles

Public Transport Users Debate Whether You Should Be Able To Place Your Bag On A Seat To Stop People Sitting Next To You

Public Transport Users Debate Whether You Should Be Able To Place Your Bag On A Seat To Stop People Sitting Next To You

Is it okay to take up more space on public transport after COVID? Things get political online as people debate whether it’s acceptable to leave your bag on a train seat.
UberEats Teams Up With Cannabis Maker To Deliver Weed In Canada

UberEats Teams Up With Cannabis Maker To Deliver Weed In Canada

It could be the most perfect alignment of corporate values in history.
The Bureau of Meteorology Wants You To Stop Calling Them By The Name Everyone Uses

The Bureau of Meteorology Wants You To Stop Calling Them By The Name Everyone Uses

The Bureau of Meteorology have dropped a BOMshell by declaring they no longer wish to be referred to as BOM, instead they will be now referred to as “the Bureau”.
Chip Shortage About To Hit Supermarket Shelves Because Of Ongoing Rain Impacting Potato Crops

Chip Shortage About To Hit Supermarket Shelves Because Of Ongoing Rain Impacting Potato Crops

A shortage of snacking favourites is about to hit Australian supermarkets, thanks to the ongoing wet weather and supply chain issues.
Kanye West To Buy Parler, A Social Media App Popular With U.S. Conservatives

Kanye West To Buy Parler, A Social Media App Popular With U.S. Conservatives

Rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has agreed to buy Parler, a social media platform popular with U.S. conservatives.