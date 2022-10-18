Playing Sounds When You Sleep Can Help You Forget About Your Ex

Researchers from the University of York have made an early-stage discovery that could potentially be developed into techniques to help weaken intrusive and traumatic memories.

The study, published in Learning & Memory, was based on previous research where it was found that specific sound cues played during sleep can be used to boost specific memories.

Scientists believed that the same technique could be used to help people forget.

Twenty-nine participants were recruited for the study, where they were to learn two overlapping pairs of words.

For example, they were asked to learn the word pairs ‘hammer - office’ and ‘hammer - Cardi B’.

The participants then spent the night at the university’s sleep centre, where their brainwaves could be analysed.

During the deepest part of their sleep, the participants were quietly played a word denoting the object (i.e. hammer).

When the pairs of words were overlapping, researchers found an increase in memory for one pair, but a decrease in memory for the other pair.

This suggests it is possible to cause selective forgetting by playing associated sounds during sleep.

“Although still highly experimental at this stage, the results of our study raise the possibility that we can both increase and decrease the ability to recall specific memories by playing sound cues when an individual is asleep,” Dr Bardur Joensen, first author of the study, said.

“People who have experienced trauma can suffer a wide range of distressing symptoms due to their memories of those events.

“Though still a long way off, our discovery could potentially pave the way to new techniques for weakening those memories that could be used alongside existing therapies.”