The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Playing A Musical Instrument In Childhood Leads To A Sharper Mind, Research Finds

Playing A Musical Instrument In Childhood Leads To A Sharper Mind, Research Finds

If you learned how to play an instrument as a kid, then you may have improved cognitive skills, a new study conducted by the University of Edinburgh has found.

When given a cognitive ability test, researchers discovered that those who had more experience playing a musical instrument in their youth performed better than those with little to no experience.  

  

This was the case even when factoring in years of education, childhood cognitive ability, socioeconomic status, and health in older age.  

  

Former director of the Centre for Cognitive Ageing and Cognitive Epidemiology at the university, Professor Ian Dreary, highlighted that the cognitive improvements found were still minor.  

  

"We have to emphasise that the association we found between instrument-playing and lifetime cognitive improvement was small and that we cannot prove that the former caused the latter," he explained.  

  

"However, as we and others search for the many small effects that might contribute toward some people's brains ageing more healthily than others, these results are worth following up."  

  

Researchers at the university acknowledge that although the findings were small, they still provided some of the first detectable evidence of the potential cognitive benefits over a lifetime learning an instrument can have.

Locals In Haikou, China Baffled By Stunning Rainbow Cloud Formation
NEXT STORY

Locals In Haikou, China Baffled By Stunning Rainbow Cloud Formation

Advertisement

Related Articles

Locals In Haikou, China Baffled By Stunning Rainbow Cloud Formation

Locals In Haikou, China Baffled By Stunning Rainbow Cloud Formation

Captured in the city of Haikou in Hainan Province, locals were blown away by the spectacular rainbow cloud formation in the sky. However, scientists have an explanation for the phenomenon.
Queensland Drug-Driving Rules To Be Reviewed, Medicinal Cannabis Users Could Be Permitted To Drive

Queensland Drug-Driving Rules To Be Reviewed, Medicinal Cannabis Users Could Be Permitted To Drive

The Department of Transport and Main Roads in Queensland will investigate whether medicinal cannabis users should be allowed to drive under a wide-ranging review of the state’s drug driving rules.
Influential Sydney Group To Call For Sales Ban Of Petrol Cars To Be Sorted Within 5 Years

Influential Sydney Group To Call For Sales Ban Of Petrol Cars To Be Sorted Within 5 Years

The Committee for Sydney is expected to hand down a plan to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars in just five years.
Two Air France Pilots Under Scrutiny After Fighting In The Cockpit

Two Air France Pilots Under Scrutiny After Fighting In The Cockpit

Air France pilots are under scrutiny after recent incidents that have prompted French investigators to call for tougher safety protocols.
Britney Spears Releases A Bombshell 22-Minute YouTube Video Detailing 15 Years Of Her Life Under Conservatorship

Britney Spears Releases A Bombshell 22-Minute YouTube Video Detailing 15 Years Of Her Life Under Conservatorship

Britney Spears states she has rejected offers to 'sell her story' and instead opted to share her story via a YouTube video - which has now been set to private.