Playing A Musical Instrument In Childhood Leads To A Sharper Mind, Research Finds

When given a cognitive ability test, researchers discovered that those who had more experience playing a musical instrument in their youth performed better than those with little to no experience.

This was the case even when factoring in years of education, childhood cognitive ability, socioeconomic status, and health in older age.

Former director of the Centre for Cognitive Ageing and Cognitive Epidemiology at the university, Professor Ian Dreary, highlighted that the cognitive improvements found were still minor.

"We have to emphasise that the association we found between instrument-playing and lifetime cognitive improvement was small and that we cannot prove that the former caused the latter," he explained.

"However, as we and others search for the many small effects that might contribute toward some people's brains ageing more healthily than others, these results are worth following up."

Researchers at the university acknowledge that although the findings were small, they still provided some of the first detectable evidence of the potential cognitive benefits over a lifetime learning an instrument can have.