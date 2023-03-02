Plastic Surgeon Shares Why Running Ages You Faster Than Any Other Exercise

He explains that people who do long-distance running age faster than those who don't.

This phenomenon is known as 'runner's face' and is hotly debated in the running community.

The high-impact sport apparently causes the skin on the face to sag.

Some believe that this is actually because runners typically spend a lot of time in the sun.

"Half my patients love me for it, and half my patients hate me for it," he said.

He explains further, "it's perfectly fine to run a little bit every day or run a couple of miles a few times a week, but I want to start this little talk by saying, have you ever seen a long-distance, long-time runner that didn't have a gaunt, old face?"

"That's what happens. In addition to the gaunt old face, your knees go, your ankles go, your back goes, and it's kind of dumb."

Dr Imber explains what kind of exercise you should do if you want to prevent ageing, "If you want to run a little bit, terrific, but no impact or low impact aerobics is really the way to get your exercise."

There were mixed opinions in the comments.

"Personal trainer here. I completely agree with you," one added.

"I love running. It's therapeutic for me, and I feel amazing after a good run. I'm addicted to the runner's high. I guess I'll look old but feel great!"

"This. 44 with two hip replacements. I used to run 6 miles a day."

"A huge part of this 'haggard runner face' is because they spend so much time in the sun running, and SPF wears off."