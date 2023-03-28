‘Planetary Parade’ Will See Five Planets Align Tonight

This rare cosmic event is known as a “planetary parade”.

This planetary alignment will be visible just after sunset on March 28.

But NASA astronomer Bill Cooke warns that you have to be quick, because Mercury and Jupiter will disappear below the horizon about half an hour after sunset.

“That’s the beauty of these planetary alignments. It doesn’t take much,” Cooke told 9 News.

Jupiter, Venus and Mars are apparently easy to see because they shine brightly. Venus should be the brightest thing in the sky, and Mars will glow with a reddish hue near the moon.

Mercury and Uranus will be a bit harder to spot because they are not as bright. You might need binoculars to see these planets.

It is recommended to go to a spot where there is an unobstructed view of the sky and no streetlights.

“Don’t forget to look at the sky at the end of the month for the planetary alignment, which will have at least five planets - plus the moon - all visible in almost an arc shape as seen from Earth,” former Apollo astronaut Buzz Aldrin tweeted.