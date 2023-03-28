The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

‘Planetary Parade’ Will See Five Planets Align Tonight

‘Planetary Parade’ Will See Five Planets Align Tonight

Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus, Mars and the Moon will be aligned in an arc across the sky this evening.

This rare cosmic event is known as a “planetary parade”.

This planetary alignment will be visible just after sunset on March 28.

But NASA astronomer Bill Cooke warns that you have to be quick, because Mercury and Jupiter will disappear below the horizon about half an hour after sunset.

“That’s the beauty of these planetary alignments. It doesn’t take much,” Cooke told 9 News.

Jupiter, Venus and Mars are apparently easy to see because they shine brightly. Venus should be the brightest thing in the sky, and Mars will glow with a reddish hue near the moon.

Mercury and Uranus will be a bit harder to spot because they are not as bright. You might need binoculars to see these planets.

It is recommended to go to a spot where there is an unobstructed view of the sky and no streetlights.

“Don’t forget to look at the sky at the end of the month for the planetary alignment, which will have at least five planets - plus the moon - all visible in almost an arc shape as seen from Earth,” former Apollo astronaut Buzz Aldrin tweeted.

The Internet Has Been Tricked Into Thinking The Pope Wears Balenciaga Puffer Jackets, All Thanks To AI
NEXT STORY

The Internet Has Been Tricked Into Thinking The Pope Wears Balenciaga Puffer Jackets, All Thanks To AI

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Internet Has Been Tricked Into Thinking The Pope Wears Balenciaga Puffer Jackets, All Thanks To AI

The Internet Has Been Tricked Into Thinking The Pope Wears Balenciaga Puffer Jackets, All Thanks To AI

AI has been used to trick gullible social media users into thinking Pope Francis wore a Balenciaga puffer jacket in his spare time.
Queensland Moves To Limit Rent Increases To Once A Year

Queensland Moves To Limit Rent Increases To Once A Year

Tenants will only see their rent raised once a year in Queensland under a limit being proposed by the state government to ease pressure on the housing market.
Woman Kills Three Children & Three Adults At School In Nashville, USA

Woman Kills Three Children & Three Adults At School In Nashville, USA

A woman armed with several guns has killed three children and three adult staffers at a private Christian school she once attended in Nashville, Tennessee before police killed her.
Pizza Hut Japan Launches Pizza With 'Too Much' Coriander, And Well, Half Of Us Will Hate That

Pizza Hut Japan Launches Pizza With 'Too Much' Coriander, And Well, Half Of Us Will Hate That

Is there such a thing as too much coriander?
Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Rumoured To Be Heading To Australia After She Reportedly Booked MCG Dates

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Rumoured To Be Heading To Australia After She Reportedly Booked MCG Dates

Swifties, try not to get too excited because Taylor Swift has reportedly booked the MCG as part of The Eras Tour.