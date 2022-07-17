The Project

Planetary Baby Names Are On The Rise, As Parents Move On From Places On Earth

Planetary baby names are surging in popularity and who knows, perhaps they’ll replace the older tradition among celebrities of naming their children after places here on Earth.

Many, uh, moons ago, the Beckhams popularised the use of famous places for baby names when they called their son Brooklyn.

Since then there’s been a flurry of celebs who followed the trend, including; Ireland, Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger’s daughter; Chicago West, daughter to Kim and Kanye; and India, Chris Hemsworth’s 10-year-old daughter.

And now Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have looked to the skies for inspiration, naming their second child Jupiter.

Celebrities are known for bizarre choices in baby names. 'My Name is Earl' star, Jason Lee, named his son Pilot Inspektor and more recently of course Elon Musk and Grimes named their child after a password.

However, search trends suggest that planetary baby names are here to stay and in the same way that names like Ireland, Paris, Egypt and Dallas are all commonplace today, we could very soon be writing birthday cards to Mars, Saturn, Luna and Jupiter.

There are of course a few names to avoid. Cancer and Uranus being among the most obvious. Black Hole seems like one to miss as well, unless you’re certain your child is going to be an absolute bad ass. And we’re not sure how we feel about Jupiter, given that kids can struggle finding their identities at the best of times.

