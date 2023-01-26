Plane Window Seat Dispute Leads To Debate Across The World Wide Web

Having to share a giant metal tube in the sky with a bunch of strangers is never fun. It is a minefield of uncomfortable social interactions and unspoken rules. We all seem to know them, but not everyone follows them. There's the middle seat getting both arm rests, not putting your seatback unless it's a night flight, and the window seat gets to control the window shade.

One New York real estate agent Eric Goldie shared his window shade drama on TikTok, and it will leave you rattled more than a baby rattle snake… with a rattle. The video, which has gained nearly 6 million views, shows a distressed Eric staring at the camera; then, in the next shot, a large hairy hand tries to open the window shade, and Eric slaps it away, not once but twice.

The video was posted in response to a comment from @girlinbeta 'I put my shade down on a 6 am flight this year, and the woman behind me kept reaching through the seat to pull it up. I almost got arrested'. Proving that Eric's situation is not an isolated incident, people are reaching over to open and close shades all over the sky.

https://www.tiktok.com/@ericgoldie/video/7183838431963876650

Some people in the comments did come to the defensive of the hirsute shade lifter, pointing out that sometimes the windows are in between two seats' I get so confused when the window is 50/50 between seats. Who owns it' while others agreed with Erics 'if you have to reach to the persons personal space behind or in front of you, it's not your window'.

If you really want an open blind, you'll probably have better luck asking first and not just reaching back (twice?!) and going for it, at least you'll get slapped less.