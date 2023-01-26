The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Plane Window Seat Dispute Leads To Debate Across The World Wide Web

Plane Window Seat Dispute Leads To Debate Across The World Wide Web

I prefer a seat without a window for this very reason.

Having to share a giant metal tube in the sky with a bunch of strangers is never fun. It is a minefield of uncomfortable social interactions and unspoken rules. We all seem to know them, but not everyone follows them. There's the middle seat getting both arm rests, not putting your seatback unless it's a night flight, and the window seat gets to control the window shade.

One New York real estate agent Eric Goldie shared his window shade drama on TikTok, and it will leave you rattled more than a baby rattle snake… with a rattle. The video, which has gained nearly 6 million views, shows a distressed Eric staring at the camera; then, in the next shot, a large hairy hand tries to open the window shade, and Eric slaps it away, not once but twice.

The video was posted in response to a comment from @girlinbeta 'I put my shade down on a 6 am flight this year, and the woman behind me kept reaching through the seat to pull it up. I almost got arrested'. Proving that Eric's situation is not an isolated incident, people are reaching over to open and close shades all over the sky.

https://www.tiktok.com/@ericgoldie/video/7183838431963876650

Some people in the comments did come to the defensive of the hirsute shade lifter, pointing out that sometimes the windows are in between two seats' I get so confused when the window is 50/50 between seats. Who owns it' while others agreed with Erics 'if you have to reach to the persons personal space behind or in front of you, it's not your window'.

If you really want an open blind, you'll probably have better luck asking first and not just reaching back (twice?!) and going for it, at least you'll get slapped less.

The Sausage Mystery That Has Taken Over A Small New Zealand Town
NEXT STORY

The Sausage Mystery That Has Taken Over A Small New Zealand Town

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Sausage Mystery That Has Taken Over A Small New Zealand Town

The Sausage Mystery That Has Taken Over A Small New Zealand Town

For the last year, residents of Waiheke Island have been the victims of a series of grisly crimes - someone has been leaving sausage sandwiches in people's letterboxes.
Most Handsome Man In The World Revealed As Bridgerton Star Regé-Jean Page

Most Handsome Man In The World Revealed As Bridgerton Star Regé-Jean Page

According to the ‘Golden Ratio’ equation, Bridgerton's love interest Regé-Jean Page is the most handsome man in the world.
Emergency Services Respond To Possible Explosive Device Threat In Louisiana That Turned Out To Just Be An Egg

Emergency Services Respond To Possible Explosive Device Threat In Louisiana That Turned Out To Just Be An Egg

Authorities responded to a call about a possible explosive device in a Louisiana town, resulting in road closures and a bomb squad. However, it was determined the device was, in fact, an egg.
Justin Roiland, Voice Of Rick And Morty, Dropped From Show After Domestic Violence Charges

Justin Roiland, Voice Of Rick And Morty, Dropped From Show After Domestic Violence Charges

Adult Swim has confirmed it is ending its association with Rick and Morty voice actor Justin Roiland after domestic abuse charges against him were revealed.
Netflix Denies Players Stretchered From Set During Filming Of Real Life Squid Games

Netflix Denies Players Stretchered From Set During Filming Of Real Life Squid Games

Netflix has denied claims three contestants were stretchered from the set of its new show Squid Game: The Challenge during filming.