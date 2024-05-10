The Project

Plane Passengers Baffled By Woman Caught Lying In Overhead Compartment

Have you sat on a long-haul flight, scrunched into a tiny seat, trying to sleep, and thought, surely, surely there’s a better way than this? Well, someone’s viral video may have found the answer to more leg room.

A new viral video shows a lady lying inside an overhead luggage compartment on a Southwest Airlines flight from Albuquerque to Phoenix on May 6 of this year.

Not much more information is at hand as to why she’s there. Is it the desperate answer to some much-needed shuteye? Or is it a way of saving a ticket fare, and this lady is being claimed as carry-on?

In what’s being labelled as “Jetstar business class” (by me), it’s certainly an option that would look attractive 16 hours into a flight to London. It’s definitely a piece of footage that raises more questions than answers.

When is there ever room in an overhead locker for an extra bag, let alone a person? Does that mean there’s a set of golf clubs sitting in a middle seat somewhere? Or, is she not looking for sleep at all? Has the inflight entertainment gone down, and she’s resorted to hide-and-seek?

Users had some hilarious thoughts on the situation.

“Southwest does allow you to choose your own seat,” one user argued.

“That looks way more comfortable that the actual seats. Give me a pillow and close the hatch,” another added.

This isn’t actually the first time an incident of this nature has been documented on board a Southwest Airlines flight. In 2019, a similar event took place, with a flight attendant laying in the overhead department, speaking casually with passengers as they boarded the plane.

Southwest said in a statement to Fox News that their employees are known for their sense of humour.

“Southwest employees are known for demonstrating their sense of humour and unique personalities. In this instance, one of our flight attendants attempted to have a brief moment of fun with customers during boarding.

“Of course, this is not our normal procedure, and Southwest crews always maintain safety as their top priority.”

So, it seems that the overhead flight attendant gag lives on.

