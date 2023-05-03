Plane Passenger Slammed For Resting Their Feet Above A Headrest

A Reddit user has slammed a fellow aeroplane passenger after they were caught resting their rotten-smelling feet above another passenger's headrest.
Posting to r/mildlyinfuriating, user seefooddiet2200 exposed the fellow passenger and didn't hold back on their experience on the Delta flight.
"Putting your smelly feet on the headrest during a flight," the user wrote.
"The air vent was blasting and wofted(sic) the scent through the plane."
It's safe to say those in the comments were equally disgusted at the act.
"And that, kids, is why you aren't allowed to have a knife onboard," one user joked.
"I would be the one to tell her that her feet smell and to put them away for the sake of everyone," said another.
A third claimed: "So many do not know how to behave in public, nor do they consider how their behaviour impacts those around them. Just so self-absorbed…"