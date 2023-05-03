The Project

Plane Passenger Slammed For Resting Their Feet Above A Headrest

A passenger onboard a crowded flight has been caught resting their feet above a fellow passenger's headrest, and now we're scared to fly again.

A Reddit user has slammed a fellow aeroplane passenger after they were caught resting their rotten-smelling feet above another passenger's headrest.

Posting to r/mildlyinfuriating, user seefooddiet2200 exposed the fellow passenger and didn't hold back on their experience on the Delta flight.

"Putting your smelly feet on the headrest during a flight," the user wrote.

"The air vent was blasting and wofted(sic) the scent through the plane."

Putting your smelly feet on the headrest during a flight. The air vent was blasting and wofted the scent through the plane by u/seefooddiet2200 in mildlyinfuriating

It's safe to say those in the comments were equally disgusted at the act.

"And that, kids, is why you aren't allowed to have a knife onboard," one user joked.

"I would be the one to tell her that her feet smell and to put them away for the sake of everyone," said another.

A third claimed: "So many do not know how to behave in public, nor do they consider how their behaviour impacts those around them. Just so self-absorbed…"

